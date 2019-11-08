Why Sellers Shouldn’t Be Scared To Accept An Offer With A Veteran’s Affairs Loan | Home Made

Posted 5:31 AM, November 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:30AM, November 8, 2019

Tent Hut is a relatively new non-profit that is helping veterans with all aspects of housing. In this episode, we are going to hear from Jon Kim, a veteran and veteran loan expert, and Pedro De Leon, a veteran and one of the founders of Tent Hut. They both will explain what it means when you receive an offer from a Veteran Affairs, or V.A. loan, and why housing is so important for so many of our veterans returning from war.

