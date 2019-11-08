Widow of Sgt. Helus, Who Died Trying to Stop 2018 Borderline Shooting, Wants Him Remembered for His Sacrifice

Karen Helus lost her partner of nearly 30 years in the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks last year.

Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus was among the first officers to go inside the restaurant and was killed in the exchange of gunfire between law enforcement and the gunman.

Along with his fellow officers and many others grateful for his selflessness, Karen Helus remembers him as a hero.

"I want people to remember him for the sacrifice he made that night," she said.

