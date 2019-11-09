1 Killed After 2 Motorcycles Crash in Redondo Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was killed after two motorcycles crashed in Redondo Beach early Saturday morning, police said.

Two motorcyclists were both traveling down the 1700 block of Aviation Boulevard when one hit a curb and crashed into the other motorcycle just after midnight, the Redondo Beach Police Department said a preliminary investigation revealed.

Both riders sustained critical injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead, according to Redondo Beach police Lt. Shawn Freeman.

The victims have not been identified and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Video from the scene shows two motorcycles laying in a roadway that was blocked off with police tape. What appears to be a helmet, items of clothing and debris were seen strewn on the ground near the collision site.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Investigator Clint Daniel at 310-379-2477 or email clint.daniel@Redondo.org