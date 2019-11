Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catch 56 in Hollywood reminded Eric Spillman of when he lived in London as a student.

This restaurant has traditional fish and chips options, but there are plenty of healthy options and substitutes, too.

Visitors can pick the kind of fish they want, how it's cooked and their choice of delicious sides, which Eric sampled.

For more information about Catch 56, visit the restaurant's website.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 45.