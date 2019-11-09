Jessica Makes Mini Rose Apple Pies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica admits that baking isn’t really her thing, but she thought she could make a quick and cute version of an apple pie: mini rose apple pies!

This recipe calls for very little preparation and few ingredients.

The final result is so pretty! The pies can are great for parties, an afternoon snack or even for breakfast, Jessica said.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 45.

Jessica's Mini Rose Apple Pies

Ingredients

2 honey crisp apples or another red apple of your choice

1 cup of hot water

A squeeze of lemon

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 package of puff pastry sheets

1 cup of apricot jam, warmed

Butter

Instructions: