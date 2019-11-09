Jessica Makes Mini Rose Apple Pies

Jessica admits that baking isn’t really her thing, but she thought she could make a quick and cute version of an apple pie: mini rose apple pies!
This recipe calls for very little preparation and few ingredients.
The final result is so pretty! The pies can are great for parties, an afternoon snack or even for breakfast, Jessica said.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 45.
Jessica's Mini Rose Apple Pies
Ingredients
- 2 honey crisp apples or another red apple of your choice
- 1 cup of hot water
- A squeeze of lemon
- 1 tablespoon of sugar
- 1 package of puff pastry sheets
- 1 cup of apricot jam, warmed
- Butter
Instructions:
- Thaw puff pastry sheets in the refrigerator overnight.
- Core apples and use a mandoline slicer or a similar tool to cut apples into paper thin slices.
- Pour one cup of water, a squeeze of lemon and sugar over the apples and pop them in the microwave for 1 minute.
- Take two sheets of puff pastry, unfold them and sprinkle them with flour.
- Roll out the dough.
- Butter a muffin tin.
- Drain the apples on a paper towel.
- Divide the dough into 4 to 6 strips depending on the size of your puff pastry.
- Layer a line of apples on the top half of a puff pastry strip with the red skin side up and the apples overlapping.
- Take the bottom half of the puff pastry strip and fold it over the bottom portion of the apples and then roll the dough from left to right to make it look like a rose.
- Once you roll it, place it in the muffin tin.
- Fill up the muffin tin then bake the apples pies for 30 to 40 minutes at 350 degrees or until the pies are cooked through and golden brown.
- Let the pies cool before removing them the muffin tin.
- Warm up apricot jelly on the stove and top pies with jam using pastry brush.
- Remove pies from tin and enjoy!