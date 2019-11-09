Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica knows the feeling of having chicken breasts in the fridge and not knowing what to do with them.

Her recipe for yogurt marinated grilled chicken with pine nut pilaf is flavorful and an easy way to play up a family dinner.

"It’s not boring anymore!" Jessica said upon completing her dish.

Will Levi like his mom's recipe? Watch the video below to find out.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 45.

Jessica's Yogurt Marinated Grilled Chicken with Pine Nut Pilaf

Ingredients

4 chicken breasts

1 tablespoon of smoked paprika

1 tablespoon of cumin

1 tablespoon of turmeric

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

Dash of salt and pepper

Squeeze of half a lemon

7 ounces of full fat Greek yogurt

1 ½ tablespoons of butter

2 green onions, chopped

¼ cup of pine nuts

1 cup of white rice

2 cups of chicken stock

2 tablespoons of fresh dill, chopped

Instructions for Chicken

Marinate chicken for a few hours or overnight with yogurt, pinch of salt, smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, garlic powder, pepper and a squeeze of lemon. Cook chicken in grill pan on medium high heat with a drizzle of olive or avocado oil and pinch of salt until browned and cooked through.

Instructions for Rice Pilaf

Cook green onions in a pot with 1 tablespoon of butter until the onions are soft. In a separate pan, toast the pine nuts on medium heat until they’re lightly browned. Add a pinch of salt and a cup of white rice to the green onions so the rice can toast a little bit in the butter. Once rice is toasted, add chicken stock according to package, Jessica added 2 cups. Simmer rice according to the package, about 17 minutes. Once rice is cooked, add the pine nuts and fresh dill. For added garnish, top rice with tomatoes and cucumber (optional) Enjoy!