L.A. Murder Suspect Arrested Following SWAT Standoff in Rowland Heights

A SWAT team arrested a murder suspected wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department following a six-hour standoff at a Rowland Heights apartment complex on Saturday, authorities said.

A homicide investigation originating in the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division jurisdiction led investigators to the apartment complex in the 1500 block of Jellick Avenue about 9 a.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Patrick Coussa said.

A sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau team, or SWAT team, responded to take charge of the scene.

The standoff came to an end “uneventfully” about 3 p.m., the sergeant said. The suspect was apprehended without a struggle.

Los Angeles police Sgt. Frank Preciado confirmed a murder suspect sought by the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division had been taken into custody.

Further information, including details regarding the killing the suspect was accused of, were not available.

The LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division patrols Boyle Heights, where a 17-year-old boy was shot to death Friday night. But it was not clear whether Saturday’s raid was related to the killing.