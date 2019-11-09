× Man Fatally Shot Outside South L.A. Home

A man was shot and killed in the driveway of a South Los Angeles home early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight in the 1700 block of 24th Street in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood of South L.A., the Los Angeles Police Department said.

A man was found lying unresponsive in the home’s driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound, LAPD Sgt. Mariscal said.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No description of the gunman was available and it’s unclear what led to the killing.

Video from the scene showed police officers closing off a section of a residential street, where a small group of had gathered.

No further details were immediately available.