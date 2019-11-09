Needles Man Accused of Murder Following Death of 3-Month-Old Daughter

Detectives arrested a 28-year-old Needles man Saturday after his 3-month-old daughter died from suspected abuse, authorities said.

Stefan James Jackson was booked on suspicion of murder and child abuse resulting in death following his arrest about 5 a.m. at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Needles Station, according to San Bernardino County records.

The infant was brought to the Colorado River Medical Center in Needles on Thursday, sheriff’s officials said.

“The victim was not breathing and was transported by helicopter to Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada,” the sheriff’s department said in a written statement. “Medical staff in Las Vegas determined the victim would not survive and her injuries were most likely caused by abuse.”

Detectives launched a child abuse investigation.

“On Friday, November 8, 2019, the victim succumbed to her injuries and the investigation transitioned to a homicide investigation,” according to the statement.”

“Based on information obtained, the victim’s father, Stefan Jackson was arrested for murder,” the statement said.

No further details were released.

Jackson was being held without bail pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Gerad Laing of the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department’s Special Investigations Section at 909-387-3589. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to WeTip at 800-782-7463.