Teenage Boy Shot and Killed in Boyle Heights

Authorities are searching for two people seen fleeing the scene after a teenage boy was shot and killed in Boyle Heights Friday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers heard the shots ring out just before midnight in the area of Wabash and Evergreen avenues and responded to find the teenager lying unresponsive on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Sgt. Mariscal said.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mariscal. The victim has not been identified.

A motive for the shooting is unclear, but police said it appears to be a possible gang-related incident.

Investigators were canvassing the area for evidence Saturday morning, and searching for surveillance video from nearby businesses that could help identify a suspect in the shooting, police said.

Authorities did not provide a description of the two seen fleeing the area.

Video from the scene showed officers combing through a business-lined street, flashlights in hand, searching the ground and storefronts as several patrol cars and firetrucks swarmed the street.

In an area closed off with police tape, numerous evidence markers could be seen on the sidewalk, some marking what appeared to be bullet casings on the ground.

No further details were available.