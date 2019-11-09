× Vehicle Crashes Into Wall, Leaves 3 Trapped in Santa Ana

A vehicle crashed into a wall and left three people trapped on Saturday, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

Authorities responded to a traffic crash on the 2200 block of South Shelton St. in Santa Ana around 3:30 a.m. They arrived to find a car crashed into a cement wall.

Fire authorities said they used rescue tools to pry out three people who were trapped in the car.

The three adult males were transported to the hospital, authorities said. Two were taken to the UCI Medical Center and one was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center, according to a fire authority spokesperson.

Pictures from the scene released by the fire authority showed at least a dozen firefighters and police officers responding to the incident.

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

