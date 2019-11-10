× 2 Arrested in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Boy in Boyle Heights

A man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in the shooting death of a teenager in Boyle Heights Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers found 17-year-old Ricardo Ramirez suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Wabash and Evergreen avenues early Saturday morning, according to LAPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two suspects in the killing were taken into custody at about 3 p.m. Saturday, and they are being charged with murder, LAPD Officer Tony Im said.

The suspects were Joshua Gomez, 23, and a 16-year-old male, according to Officer Im.

At the same time the two were apprehended on Saturday, a SWAT team arrested a person described as a murder suspect following a six-hour standoff at a Rowland Heights apartment complex.

The standoff was related to an incident that took place in the same area where Ramirez was killed, according to Officer Im.

A motive for Ramirez’s shooting is unclear, but police said it appears to be a gang-related incident.

Ramirez’s girlfriend, Sarah Vidovic, said she couldn’t imagine any reason why anyone would want to hurt him.

“He was not part of any gangs,” she said.

The day Ramirez was shot was his second day at a new job, family members wrote on a memorial web page set up to collect donations to cover funeral expenses. He had stopped by a friend’s house after work when he was killed, they wrote.

“He was innocent and suddenly killed after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting,” his family wrote.

No further details were immediately available.