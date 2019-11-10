Firefighters Working to Increase Containment Around Barham Fire that Burned At Least 34 Acres in Hollywood Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Barham Fire burned at least 34 acres in the Hollywood Hills as more than 230 firefighters worked to contain the blaze that erupted near the Warner Brothers Studios lot Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Aided by wind conditions, firefighters managed to quickly stop the blaze from spreading. The wildfire was about 15% contained by 6:20 p.m., about four hours after the fire was reported.

“The wind was working against the fire, pushing it away from structures, so we didn’t have that structure threat immediately,” LAFD Capt. Cody Weireter said.

The blaze was burning in a patch of thick vegetation nestled in a triangle between Universal City, Warner Bros. Studios and the Hollywood sign.

At one point, an onshore breeze fanned the fire in a different direction, but firefighters quickly adjusted and attacked the flames from the air, LAFD Assistant Chief J.D. Drake told KTLA Sunday.

A structure defense group was on the ground, making sure that apartments on the west side of the fire were not exposed, Drake said.

While there were no formal evacuation orders issued Saturday, people living closest to the fire were encouraged to stay inside, LAFD said. CNN reported that the Warner Bros. Studios lot was voluntarily evacuated as a precautionary measure.

By Sunday morning, the department had 170 firefighters working to put out small hot spots and strengthen containment around the perimeter of the blaze as a thin veil of smoke choked the air in the area.

"We're going to have crews cold trailing the perimeter of this aggressively to get it open to the public as soon as possible," Drake said.

Forest Lawn Drive was expected to stay closed in the area for another one or two days as firefighters work, according to LAFD.

Firefighters were battling the blaze in an area of steep terrain. A rock tumbled down and hit one firefighter, who suffered minor injuries to his arm and leg, authorities said.

Residents in the area can expect to see smoke and firefighting aircraft dropping water over the vegetation all day, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

