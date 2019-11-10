× Former Republican CA Congressman Seeks Old Seat After Democrat Katie Hill Resigns

A former Republican California congressman says he will try to win back his old seat after the Democrat who beat him last year abruptly resigned.

Steve Knight announced on his website Sunday that he will enter an anticipated special election for the seat vacated by Katie Hill.

It had been the last Los Angeles County seat held by a Republican. But Hill defeated Knight as part of a Democratic wave that knocked seven California Republicans out of power in 2018.

She resigned last month amid allegations that she had affairs with a campaign aide, which she confirmed, and a congressional staff member, which she denied.

Hill vowed to fight a smear campaign she said was being waged by her estranged husband, who she called abusive.