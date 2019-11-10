Jurupa Valley Pastor Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Minor Female Parishioner: Deputies

A Jurupa Valley pastor allegedly sexually assaulted a minor female parishioner, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a release Saturday.

Sean Ortiz, the 51-year-old lead pastor at the New Beginning Community Church, was arrested on two counts of sexual battery after a minor female reported a sexual assault at her church on Friday, authorities said.

Ortiz allegedly sexually assaulted a minor female parishioner at the church on at least two separate occasions, according to the release.

Ortiz was arrested at his home and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center, deputies said. He posted $50,000 bail and was released Saturday, Riverside County booking records show.

It was not yet clear whether the minor who reported the assault was the victim.

The Norco campus of the New Beginnings Community Church posted a message on their Facebook page Sunday, saying they were aware of a “possible situation concerning Sean Ortiz.”

“We want to be proactive and err on the side of cautionary proper practice, so we are making you aware of this today,” the post said. “The board will keep you informed as the situation would dictate. Thank you for your trust and know that we care about each person which calls Jurupa Valley Campus their family and their home.”

The investigation is ongoing and any other victims are asked to come forward, deputies said.

Those with information related to the incident are asked to contact the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-955-2600.