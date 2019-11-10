× Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio, Rattles Desert Communities

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported at 2:07 p.m. Sunday six miles from Indio, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred nine miles from Palm Desert, nine miles from Coachella, nine miles from La Quinta 11 miles from Rancho Mirage.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

