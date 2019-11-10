Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio, Rattles Desert Communities

Posted 2:34 PM, November 10, 2019, by
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Indio on Nov. 10, 2019. (Credit: USGS)

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Indio on Nov. 10, 2019. (Credit: USGS)

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported at 2:07 p.m. Sunday six miles from Indio, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred nine miles from Palm Desert, nine miles from Coachella, nine miles from La Quinta 11 miles from Rancho Mirage.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes of 3.0 to 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.