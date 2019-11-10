× Man Accused of Murder After Man Dies, Child Badly Injured in Alleged DUI, Hit-and-Run Crash iN San Bernardino

Police arrested a Rialto man Saturday night after he ran through a red light and plowed into another vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, killing a man and critically injuring a young child, before running away from the crash scene, officials said.

Jeffrey Michael Lukes, 37, was booked on suspicion of murder following the violent 3:50 a.m. crash at 5th Street and Mount Vernon Avenue, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Coroner’s records indicated the crash occurred a little over a mile to the east, at 5th Street and Mountain View Avenue.

A 56-year-old San Bernardino man died in the crash, and a child described as 4 or 5 years old who was riding as a passenger with him was hospitalized in critical condition, according to police officials and San Bernardino County coroner’s records.

Jeffrey was at the wheel of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck heading south on Mountain View when he blew through a red traffic signal at 5th Street, officials said. A Honda Civic containing the two victims was headed east on 5th Street.

“The driver of the pickup truck, Jeffrey Lukes, did not stop at the red signal and collided with the Honda Civic,” San Bernardino police Sgt. Jeff Harvey said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced the man who had been driving the Honda dead at the scene, he said. The child was hospitalized with “major injuries” and was listed in critical condition.

“Lukes fled the scene on foot, but was later arrested,” Harvey said. “At this point in the investigation, it appears alcohol was a factor in this collision.”

Lukes was being held without bail pending an arraignment hearing, scheduled Tuesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was urged to contact San Bernardino police investigators at 909-384-5792.