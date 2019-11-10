× Man Accused of Stabbing 2 Nephews Near Montclair

Deputies arrested a man after they say he stabbed two nephews during a dispute at a home near Montclair on Sunday morning.

Delbert Ray Crawford, also known as Gilbert Crawford, 56, of Montclair was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and disorderly conduct involving alcohol, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials and county booking records.

The alleged attack unfolded shortly before 7 a.m. at a home in the 5400 block of Carlton Street, in an unincorporated county area near Montclair, the sheriff’s department said in a written statement.

“When deputies arrived at the location, they determined Delbert Crawford stabbed his nephew with a knife and slashed his other nephew as he attempted to take the knife from Crawford,” according to the statement.

Deputies found Crawford still at the scene and arrested him.

No information regarding a motive in the stabbing was released. An update on the condition of the victims was not available.

Bail was set at $70,000 pending Crawford’s initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.