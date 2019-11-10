× Over 100 Needles, Medical Supplies Found on Venice Beach

More than 100 pieces of medical supplies were found along the shoreline of Venice Beach on Saturday, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Lifeguards spotted what appeared to be colorful tubes along the shoreline, just south of the pier around 11:30 a.m., the department’s Lifeguard Division said.

It not yet known where the supplies, which included needles, came from, authorities said.

The area was closed off while authorities investigated, but the beach was later reopened, a department spokesperson said.

The Los Angeles County Health Department is investigating the matter, as lifeguards continue to patrol the area by land and sea.

If anyone sees any more medical supplies at the beach, they should tell a lifeguard so that it can be cleaned up, officials said.

#DriftIC This area will continue to be monitored for the safety of public use until the investigation and cleanup are complete. pic.twitter.com/0RYU5b4Z7l — LACoFD Lifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) November 10, 2019