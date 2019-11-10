× Progressive Lawyer Wins San Francisco District Attorney Race

A progressive lawyer who campaigned to reform the criminal justice system has won San Francisco’s tightly contested race for district attorney.

Chesa Boudin declared victory Saturday night after four days of ballot counting determined he was ahead of Suzy Loftus by a slim margin.

Loftus, who was appointed interim district attorney by Mayor London Breed three weeks before Tuesday’s election, conceded and said she will work to ensure a smooth and immediate transition.

Boudin is a former deputy public defender who campaigned to confront mass incarceration and racial bias in the criminal justice system. He said he would tougher on police in use-of-force cases.

In a statement, the 39-year-old Boudin said he was humbled to be part of a movement pushing for sweeping criminal justice reforms.