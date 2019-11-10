× Protests Planned as Donald Trump Jr. Scheduled to Speak at UCLA, Reagan Library in Simi Valley

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to be met by protesters Sunday as he speaks at UCLA as part of a book publicity tour.

Trump Jr., who is promoting his new book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” is scheduled to speak from 1 to 3 p.m. at Moore Hall on the Westwood campus as part of an event hosted by the conservative student group Turning Point USA. Later in the day, Trump Jr. will give a lecture and sign copies of his book at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley.

The Los Angeles chapter of Refuse Fascism is planning a demonstration outside Moore Hall at UCLA before Trump’s talk. The leftist activist group, which has organized large-scale demonstrations against the Trump administration in major U.S. cities, wrote in a Facebook post that “Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ is a 21st century fascist program of Manifest Destiny –’America First’ – wrapped in the flag and Mike Pence’s Bible taken literally. A specifically American culmination of white supremacy, misogyny, and xenophobia.”

Trump Jr.’s speaking engagements come a few days after a contentious appearance on ABC’s “The View” with his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, facing tough questions about his and his father’s behavior, including then-candidate Trump’s attacks on Mexicans and on the Khans, a Gold Star family whose son was killed in Iraq, during the 2016 campaign. Trump Jr. defended his decision to tweet the name of someone identified on some online sites as the whistleblower (who is still anonymous) in the Ukraine scandal, criticized the House impeachment inquiry as a “one-sided sham” and decried “PC culture,” a central topic of his book.

