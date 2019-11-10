Residents, Officials Discuss Hollywood Burbank Airport Noise at Town Hall Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of people gathered with Federal Aviation Administration representatives, as well as local and state officials, at a town hall meeting Sunday to continue the ongoing discussion about noise emanating from flights out of Hollywood Burbank Airport affecting the neighborhoods below.

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer and State Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks, took part in the meeting, held at Milliken Elementary School.

"It's outrageous, it's driving people from their homes and we need to fix it now," Sherman said, to applause.

Feuer sent a cease and desist letter to the FAA last month, demanding the agency return to previous departure flight paths that were less disruptive to residents.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 10, 2019.