Santa Ana Officer Crashes Into a Car While Driving Towards a Pursuit

A Santa Ana police officer crashed into a vehicle while driving towards a nearby pursuit on Saturday, officials said.

The officer was responding to a call of a pursuit just before 2 a.m., when he crashed into a BMW i8 near the intersection of South Main Street and East Camille Street, Sana Ana Police Department Sgt. Achziger said.

A light pole was struck, causing it to collapse, although it was not immediately clear which vehicle hit the pole, according to police.

The officer and the other driver were transported to different hospitals, authorities said.

The officer suffered minor injuries but was released from the hospital the same day, officials said.

Information on the condition of the other driver was not immediately available.

It was unknown whether the officer was driving with his lights and siren on at the time of the crash, according to a Santa Ana Police Department spokesperson.

The department is investigating the incident.