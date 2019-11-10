Special Olympics Fall Games Championship Kicks Off in Fountain Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over the weekend more than 800 Special Olympics athletes competed for gold medals in five sports: golf, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball. The two-day event that took place in Fountain Valley, hosted more than 4,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers and spectators from all over Southern California.

Special Olympics Southern California hosts free, year-round programs that seek to improve health, self-confidence and independence among athletes with intellectual disabilities, and to improve acceptance and inclusion in the community.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 10, 2019.