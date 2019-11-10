Special Olympics Fall Games Championship Kicks Off in Fountain Valley

Over the weekend more than 800 Special Olympics athletes competed for gold medals in five sports: golf, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball. The two-day event that took place in Fountain Valley, hosted more than 4,000 athletes, coaches, volunteers and spectators from all over Southern California.

Special Olympics Southern California hosts free, year-round programs that seek to improve health, self-confidence and independence among athletes with intellectual disabilities, and to improve acceptance and inclusion in the community.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 10, 2019.

