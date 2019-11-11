14 Fraternities Suspended After Incident Leaves San Diego State Freshman Hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Questions continued to swirl over the weekend around an incident so severe that it led to the hospitalization of a 19-year-old San Diego State freshman and the indefinite suspension of 14 fraternities.

The student, Dylan Hernandez, is alleged to have attended a Phi Gamma Delta fraternity event on Wednesday before being taken to a hospital the next morning.

Rumors and media reports surrounded the incident, but the university released few details, including Hernandez’s condition and the nature of his injuries.

In a letter to the campus community, sent hours before the school’s homecoming football game Saturday, SDSU President Adela de la Torre urged students with any information to come forward.

