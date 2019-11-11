4 LAPD Officers Hurt, 2 Robbery Suspects Arrested After Chase Ends in Crash in Pacoima

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four Los Angeles police officers suffered minor injuries and two robbery suspects were arrested after a chase ended in a crash at a freeway onramp in Pacoima early Monday, authorities said.

The officers started pursuing the suspects near Foothill Boulevard and Wentworth Street in Sunland around 4:30 a.m., LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said.

The pursuit ended about 6 miles west in Pacoima when police crashed near the 118 Freeway onramp at Glenoaks Boulevard, Lee said.

Earlier, LAPD said three officers were hospitalized for injuries that were not life-threatening. A sergeant at the scene later Monday said a total of four officers were hurt.

Authorities arrested two people on suspicion of robbery, the agency said.

Video from the scene shows a heavily damaged LAPD vehicle behind a white Mercedes SUV that came to rest upside-down. It's unclear whether or not the suspects were hurt, LAPD said.

The California Highway Patrol blocked the Glenoaks Boulevard onramp as the investigation continued.

Officials provided no further details about the alleged robbery and the chase that followed.

SIGALERT UPDATE: GLENOAKS BL. ONRAMP TO W/B SR-118 WILL BE BLOCKED FOR AN ADDITIONAL 1 HOUR DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY (GLENOAKS BLVD OFFRAMP FROM W/B SR-118 IS OPEN) - REF LAPD — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) November 11, 2019