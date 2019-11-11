× 3 Sought After Victim Beaten, Robbed on CSUN Campus: Police

Police are searching for three people in connection with an assault and robbery that took place on the Cal State Northridge campus Sunday evening.

Shortly after 7:45 p.m., the victim was walking near University Park Apartments when an unknown voice distracted him, according to a bulletin from the CSUN Police Department.

He was then hit in the head — possibly with a closed fist — and knocked to the ground by another individual, police said.

A third person who was hiding in the bushes emerged and started kicking him while he was on the ground, according to police.

The robbers took his property and fled the scene, the bulletin stated.

Police described the assailants as follows

a black female who was wearing dark blue shorts

a black male or female, standing 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-4, with a small build, wearing red pants and a bandana over his or her face

a black male, with an average build, wearing all black, including a hooded sweatshirt with a bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 818-677-2111. Anonymous tips can also be left through the We Tip Hotline at 818-677-8477.