× Amazon to Open New Grocery Store in Woodland Hills in 2020

Amazon.com Inc. says it will open a grocery store in Los Angeles’ Woodland Hills neighborhood next year, indicating the e-commerce giant’s growing interest in the grocery business.

Amazon said the new store would be distinct from organic and high-end chain Whole Foods Market, which Amazon acquired in 2017 for $13.7 billion, but declined to answer further questions about how the store would be different or what it would be called. As of Dec. 31, Whole Foods had about 520 stores in North America, including about 35 in the Greater Los Angeles area.

The Woodland Hills store, unlike the company’s AmazonGo convenience stores, which sell ready-to-eat meals and do not have cashiers. The company operates 16 AmazonGo locations, including stores in San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Seattle.

The company also has opened other brick-and-mortar efforts, including Amazon Books bookstores; Amazon 4-Star stores, which carry highly rated or new products; and Presented by Amazon stores, which offer a themed selection of top brands. Each of those has fewer than 20 locations.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.