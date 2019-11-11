Authorities Investigate 2 Separate Deadly Police Shootings in Bay Area

Police in the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday were investigating two separate shooting deaths by police officers over the weekend.

The Vallejo Police Department said officers were called Sunday to a gas station, where they found a man who had been shot by an off-duty Richmond police officer in the parking lot. He died at the scene.

Authorities said the officer remained at the scene and that more than one gun was recovered.

Vallejo police gave no other information about the shooting and referred questions about the off-duty officer to the Richmond Police Department.

Richmond police Lt. Matt Stonebraker confirmed an officer was involved in the fatal shooting and that he is on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The East Bay Times, quoting unnamed police sources, reported that Sgt. Virgil Thomas, a 27-year veteran of the force, and the man argued before Thomas opened fire.

Family members told KTVU-TV that the victim was 38-year-old Eric Reason of Vallejo. His uncle, Greg Reason, told the Oakland television station that Reason worked in construction along with one of his six children.

“I think that brought him pride and he was able to, he felt good enough that he could bring his son into it,” Greg Reason said.

In San Jose, police said they were investigating the fatal shooting Saturday of an armed man on Highway 85.

Officers had made a traffic stop when a man in the passenger seat pulled out a handgun, San Jose police Officer Gina Tepoorten said in a statement. One officer opened fire, hitting the passenger.

“The adult male suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured,” she said.

Tepoorten said the man, who has not been identified, had a warrant out for his arrest. The driver of the car was not injured and was being questioned.

Tepoorten provided no other information and said officials will hold a news conference about the shooting Tuesday.