Driver Asleep on 57 Freeway in O.C. Arrested With BAC 4 Times the Legal Limit: CHP

A man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after falling asleep behind the wheel on the 57 Freeway in Orange County Monday, officials said.

Several other motorists told authorities they saw the man drinking alcohol on the freeway and he was unable to stay in his lane, the California Highway Patrol’s Santa Ana office said in a Facebook post.

The officer who responded allegedly found the driver in question stopped in the middle of the roadway, snoozing.

When field sobriety tests were conducted, CHP determined the man’s blood alcohol content was .325% — or more than four times the legal limit.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

Authorities were not releasing the driver’s name, and no further details were available.