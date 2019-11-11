× Driver Hospitalized After Suspected Road-Rage Shooting on 405 Fwy in Inglewood

A driver was wounded after a motorcyclist opened fire on the 405 Freeway in Inglewood Monday evening in a shooting believed to be motivated by road rage, officials said.

The gunfire was reported around 6:30 p.m. near the Century Boulevard exit, California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig said.

A motorcyclist shot the driver of a sedan through his passenger side window, according to Inglewood Police Lt. Neal Cochran and video from the scene.

The victim was able to exit the freeway at Century Boulevard and walked into a Motel 6 nearby to seek help, Cochran said.

Paramedics responded to the hotel and transported the victim, a man, for treatment.

No information was available on the severity of the man’s wound, but he was taken to a trauma center, said Los Angeles County Fire Supervisor Michael Pittman said.

Kravig said she was not aware of anyone being taken into custody.

CHP is continuing to investigate the shooting. No further details were available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.