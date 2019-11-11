Shelter dogs and veterans suffering from PTSD are getting mutual rehabilitation at the Dream Center in Echo Park, with veterans helping the pooches get certified as therapy dogs with the assistance of the group Canine Companions. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 11, 2019.
Echo Park Nonprofit Helps Veterans With PTSD Train Therapy Dogs
