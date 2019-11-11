Former All-State College Gymnast Dies After Suffering Spinal Cord Injury During Training in Connecticut

A college gymnast from Connecticut has died following a training accident.

Melanie Coleman is seen in an undated photo posted to the website of the Southern Connecticut Owls.

Officials at Southern Connecticut State University say 20-year-old Melanie Coleman died Sunday at Yale New Haven Hospital, two days after suffering a spinal cord injury during practice.

University President Joe Bertolino called Coleman’s death a “tragic loss.”

She was a junior nursing student at the New Haven school.

Coleman was a former All State gymnast at Jonathan Law High School in Milford, Connecticut.

Her former club coach, Tom Alberti, said she attained the highest level in the USA Junior Olympics Program.

Coleman was also captain of the Jonathan Law gymnastics team and was named as a Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-American earlier this year.

“We are heartbroken and stunned by Melanie’s passing,” head coach Mary Fredericks said in a written statement. “She was an incredibly hard worker and a sweet-spirited young woman.”

