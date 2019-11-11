Driver Dies Despite Good Samaritans’ Efforts to Rescue Her After Fiery Crash in Bloomington, Witnesses Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A group of good Samaritans were unable to get a woman out of her burning car after she crashed into a light pole in Bloomington Sunday night, witnesses said.

The fatal solo-vehicle crash occurred about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and 7th Street.

Witnesses said they heard the crash and ran to help but could not get the trapped driver out of the car.

“Flames were barely getting in the passenger side of the car, but we couldn’t get her out of the seat belt and the door wouldn’t open,” Juan Natividad said.

Someone eventually cut the seat belt with a knife, but they still couldn’t pull the woman out in time, he said.

“We tried until the flames got too close to her and us,” Natividad said.

Firefighters arrived to put out the fire and pulled the unidentified victim’s body from the vehicle.

Natividad wanted the woman’s family to know that everyone did their best and he was sorry they were unable to save her.

Power was knocked out to the area as a result of the incident. A repair crew was at the scene Monday morning.

There was no word on what caused the crash.