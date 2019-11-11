Treatment Courts Provide Alternative to Incarceration for Military Veterans in Justice System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Melissa Fitzgerald, former "West Wing" star turned “actorvist,” is urging support for programs that help give second chances to veterans involved in the justice system due to mental health disorders or substance abuse.

Her focus is on veterans treatment courts, which help get vets who've committed nonviolent misdemeanors into recovery programs.

Politicians such as Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally, alongside a bipartisan group involving four other U.S. senators, last week introduced a bill to expand veteran treatment courts across the country.

Fitzgerald, now the director of the Advancing Justice initiative at the National Association of Drug Court Professionals and Justice for Vets, is seeking to raise awareness about the impact these courts have had on the lives of those who have served the country.

Justice for Vets wants to make veterans treatment courts accessible to all veterans. Established in 2010, Justice for Vets is "dedicated to transforming the way the justice system identifies, assesses and treats our veterans," according to its website, which says the nonprofit has helped set up 250 treatment courts and trained more than 3,000 court staffers.

For this panel, Fitzgerald sat with veterans treatment court Judge Wendy Lindley, who helped spearhead a movement to develop alternatives to incarceration for veterans in the justice system, and with two veterans of the program, Eric Gonzalez and Jeff Henson.

Fitzgerald said Veterans Day is our annual opportunity to honor our living veterans for the sacrifices they have made for our country. She also shared the following statement about her work, the effectiveness of veterans court and why it’s important to support such programs: