Two top smartphone cameras, but which one takes better pictures? We're comparing the Google Pixel 4 versus Apple iPhone 11 Pro!

Google’s Pixel smartphone is known for its camera, but this year the iPhone 11 took a huge leap in picture quality. Recently, I took both phones out for a little photo comparison and the results are surprising.

Check the pics below and see what you think, I've put my thoughts all the way at the bottom!

Overall, the Google Pixel 4 might technically take better still shots, but the iPhone 11 Pro is a more versatile shooter in wide variety of conditions.

