iPhone 11 Pro vs Pixel 4: Ultimate Camera Comparison

Two stellar smartphone cameras, but how do they compare? We're comparing the Pixel 4 versus iPhone 11 Pro!

Google’s Pixel smartphone is known for it’s camera, but this year the iPhone 11 Pro took a huge leap in picture quality. Recently, I took both phones out for a camera comparison and the results, surprised even me. Check out the video above to find out more!

