This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on November 11, 2019, and is part of our "Lucky in Love" promotion, sponsored by Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
KTLA 5 ‘Lucky in Love’ All-Inclusive Wedding: Delta Vacations Honeymoon Destinations With Jessica Kinni
-
KTLA 5 ‘Lucky in Love’ All-Inclusive Wedding: Luncheon Tasting for Evanee and Tochtli at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
-
Meet the Winners of KTLA5 ‘Lucky in Love’ All-Inclusive Wedding at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
-
KTLA 5 ‘Lucky in Love’ All-Inclusive Wedding: Bride and Groom Preview Flower Arraignments, Cake Flavors & Reception Drink
-
KTLA 5 ‘Lucky in Love’ All-Inclusive Wedding: Groom Tochtli Nava and His Groomsmen Shop for Tuxedos at Giovanni Testi Luxury Menswear
-
KTLA 5 ‘Lucky in Love’ All-Inclusive Wedding: Bride Evanee Taylor Receives Help from Bridesmaids and Family With Choosing the Perfect Bridal Gown
-
-
Congratulations Evanee and Tochtli!
-
Minor League Hockey Franchise Coming to Palm Springs
-
Woman Accused of DUI With Child in Car After Highway Crash in Rancho Mirage
-
NB 14 Freeway Reopens, SB Partially Reopens in Santa Clarita Following Tick Fire Closure
-
Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio, Rattles Desert Communities
-
-
Police Seek Person Who Slashed Tires of More Than 30 Vehicles in Rancho Cucamonga Apartment Complex
-
Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
-
Tick Fire Evacuations: Thousands of Residents Forced to Flee Their Homes