La Habra Man Stabbed in Chest While Trying to Help Shop Owner Stop Robbers

A 43-year-old man was stabbed in the chest while trying to help a shop owner fend off two robbers at a store in La Habra early Monday morning, the La Habra Police Department said in a news release.

A business owner spotted two people with property stolen from the store and confronted them, leading to an altercation in the 100 block of La Habra Boulevard, police said.

The man approached and was trying to help detain them when one of the suspected robbers stabbed him and the two fled the scene, according to the news release.

Officers were already on their way to the store after getting a call about a petty theft when they heard about the stabbing, police said. They arrived at the scene at about 3:44 a.m. and tracked down the suspects to the 300 block of Hazel Street, where they were taken into custody, the department said.

The two were booked on suspicion of attempted homicide and robbery, according to La Habra police.

The man was found suffering from a stab wound to the chest and a cut to his head, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The Orange County Register reports the victim is homeless and decided to step in after seeing the struggle at a doughnut shop inside a strip mall.

Video from the scene shows officers surrounding the Donuts and Deli store while paramedics treat a man in an ambulance.

Authorities did not identify the two suspects.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with information can call Detective Corporal Baclit at 562-383-4300.