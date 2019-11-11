Lexx Fusco, Writer | Spoken Dreams

Lexx Fusco is a writer originally from a small suburb outside Philideplphia, Pennsylvania. She grew up an outsider. Not having many friends in her town, Lexx made friends with the characters she watched on TV. The television shows she fell in love with influenced her growth as a writer, and she eventually went to college to study screenwriting so she could pursue a career as a storyteller. Her path would eventually lead her to Los Angeles where Lexx found success working in development. While she had many wonderful experiences, she found herself reading more scripts than she was writing. But reading those scripts helped Lexx learn and develop more confidence in her own abilities, and now she’s pivoted her career to focus 100% on the things she wants most.

