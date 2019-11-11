× Neil Young Says His Weed Use Has Stalled His U.S. Citizenship Application

Neil Young’s plan to take his oath of citizenship this month has been delayed because of Trump administration changes to naturalization. Now the Canadian rocker is waiting to find out whether his citizenship will be denied.

During an interview last month with The Times, Young expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of becoming a U.S. citizen at age 74, in time to vote in the 2020 presidential election.

“I passed all the tests. I got my appointment and if all goes according to plan… I’ll be taking on oath of citizenship here on Nov. 21,” he said.

On Friday, however, Young posted on his website that “I was asked many questions. I answered them truthfully and passed. Recently however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem.”

