Veterans Day at the Battleship Iowa

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro to meet the veterans who maintain the Battleship Iowa Museum. Also, the historic vessel is having its Veterans Day Celebration 2019. This Veterans Day, the Battleship Iowa Museum is hosting a free Veterans Day Film Festival from 10am – 4pm on the fantail. The first ever film festival will debut the Emmy Award winning documentary, The Last Signal and WWI documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old, with a live Q&A by Emmy Award winning director Kyle Olson.

Throughout the day, enjoy free family friendly activities on the fantail of the ship including mural painting and Vicky the Dog story time with author Carole Hershman (Vicky was the ship’s mascot once upon a time). Food & drink will also be available for purchase from Mike Caccavella Catering.

Ship tours are offered throughout the day at regular admission rates. All active, reserve and retired military will receive free self-guided tour admission. Tours start at 10:00am and the last tour is at 4:00pm.

Veterans Day Celebration 2019 at the Battleship Iowa

Free Film Festival & Family Friendly Activities from 10am to 4pm

Battleship Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard

San Pedro, CA 90731

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com