Ten veterans and first responders paddled nearly 30 miles from Catalina Island to Huntington Beach on Veterans Day Monday. The group with nonprofit Operation Open Water hopes to highlight high rates of PTSD and suicide among former service members. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Nov. 11, 2019.
Veterans Paddle From Catalina Island to Huntington Beach in Honor of Holiday
