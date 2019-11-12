× 1 Arrested After Man With Gunshot Wound Found Dead on Angeles Crest Highway Near Pasadena

A man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a 22-year-old whose body was found along Angeles Crest Highway in the Pasadena area last week, authorities said Tuesday.

Julio Robles-Castaneda of Pasadena was found shortly after 1 a.m. Nov. 6, on the side of the highway with at least one gunshot wound, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The discovery was made at mile marker 26.8 by witnesses who spotted the body while driving by and called 911, police said.

After conducting interviews, investigators identified 30-year-old Daniel Cervantes as a suspect, according to a Pasadena police news release.

Cervantes was found in a residential area in Pasadena and taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Service officers a day after the victim’s body was found, authorities said.

Though a motive for the killing remains under investigation, detectives believe it was not random, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 or you may report information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.