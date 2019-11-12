× 12-Year-Old Arrested After a Snapchat Post Threatening a School Shooting Prompts Witness to Contact Officials

Police arrested a 12-year-old boy after receiving a voicemail from a witness stating the boy threatened to carry out a school shooting at a Rancho Cucamonga middle school last Friday.

Officers went to the school after administrators stated they received a voicemail from a witness who saw the threats on Snapchat, according to a news release from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

The Snapchat threatened to shoot one student in particular and then threatened to shoot the rest of the school.

Investigators were able to determine the message was posted by a 12-year-old male student and took him into custody for making criminal threats.

The boy was taken to the San Bernardino Juvenile Hall.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information can contact Rancho Cucamonga police or call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or email http://www.wetip.com.