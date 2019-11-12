8 Hospitalized in Hazmat Incident at L.A. Family Housing Facility in Sun Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eight people, including at least two police officers, were transported to a local hospital after they were exposed to an unknown substance at a housing facility in Sun Valley Monday night.

Police responded to a call at the L.A. Family Housing facility in the 7800 block of Lankershim Boulevard about 8:22 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im said.

The call prompted a hazmat response after arriving officers found two or three people were “exhibiting some very mild symptoms of an exposure to an unknown substance,” Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Talamantes said.

Further investigation brought the total number of patients to about eight, including at least two police officers, Talamantes said.

The patients either exhibited mild symptoms or no symptoms but all may have come in contact with the substance, he said.

The substance, described only as an unknown white powder, was located in one of the building's apartment units.

Officials said the incident was isolated to a small area and there is no public health danger.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.