9 Students Have Died at USC Since August, Raising Alarms on Campus

A series of student deaths at USC this semester has prompted concern and a demand for answers among the campus community.

The latest death occurred Monday afternoon when a 28-year-old man was found dead in an apartment off-campus. His cause of death was not immediately released. The man was a USC student, university officials said Tuesday.

The death comes days after top USC administrators sent letters to students and parents acknowledging the series of fatalities among the student body.

University officials confirmed this week that nine students died between late August and early November. Not all causes of death have been determined, but officials say three were suicides. In one note to the campus community, USC President Carol Folt and other administrators wrote that “the student losses are devastating and heartbreaking for all of us.”

