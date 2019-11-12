Alleged Prank Criminal Threats Leads to Lancaster’s Teen Arrest: ‘No Threat Is a Joke,’ LASD Says

A 15-year-old’s apparent prank threat led to his arrest in Lancaster and prompted a warning from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday.

The investigation began on Monday after the Lancaster Station received many calls about a “threatening comment” someone posted on a local high school’s social media page, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were able to identify the poster, who was arrested at his home in Lancaster, the release stated. It was determined the teen was not a student at the school where the alleged threat was directed toward.

He faces felony criminal threats charges and will be held without bail at Eastlake Juvenile Hall, according to the department.

Authorities have not identified the 15-year-old boy due to his age.

Sheriff’s officials said while the threats were meant to be a prank, the department takes such menacing statements seriously.

“Our investigations have shown that a large majority of these threats are made by students as a ‘joke’ or ‘prank,’ however our deputies MUST treat every threat as real,” the release read. “No threat is a ‘joke.'”

Authorities reminded parents that threats — regardless if they’re meant to be a prank — are unlawful and can warrant serious consequences.

“It is important our children know that,” the department emphasized.

Anyone with information about Monday’s incident can call the Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466, or leave a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.