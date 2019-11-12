× Police, Paramedics Respond to Fremont High School in South L.A. Amid Reports of Fights on Campus

Multiple fights were reported Tuesday at John C. Fremont High School in the Florence neighborhood of South Los Angeles, drawing a major police response and multiple ambulances.

No injuries were reported by the Los Angeles Police Department as authorities responded just before noon. LAPD Officer Rosario Cervantes said rocks and bottles were thrown in altercations at the campus, located at 7676 San Pedro Street.

Sky5 was over the high school around noon as two dozen LAPD patrol cars were wrapped around the block, surrounding the campus. A fire engine and two ambulances were parked outside the entrance.

First responders carried a stretcher into the front of the building as police officers stood guard in other areas.

In one spot on campus, aerial footage shows two dozen officers standing in a single row, facing students as they held what appeared to be batons.

No other details were immediately released by LAPD.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.