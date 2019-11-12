× Bay Area Babysitter Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Molesting Boys

A Redwood City man has been sentenced to nine years in state prison for molesting young boys when he was working as a part-time babysitter.

The Mercury News reports 32-year-old Angel Leopoldo Gutierrez Monney was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

He pleaded no contest in August to several felony charges relating to child molestation and distribution of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Gutierrez Monney was working as a babysitter for one family and was able to charm multiple families and children who became his victims.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office launched an investigation last year after a tip from a concerned father.

Gutierrez Money was arrested in September 2018 on suspicion of sexually abusing at least 16 boys.