Bay Area Babysitter Sentenced to 9 Years in Prison for Molesting Boys

Posted 2:57 PM, November 12, 2019, by
Angel Leopoldo Gutierrez Monney, 32, is seen in a photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Sep. 14, 2018.

Angel Leopoldo Gutierrez Monney, 32, is seen in a photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Sep. 14, 2018.

A Redwood City man has been sentenced to nine years in state prison for molesting young boys when he was working as a part-time babysitter.

Angel Leopoldo Gutierrez Monney, 32, is seen in a photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Sep. 14, 2018.

Angel Leopoldo Gutierrez Monney, 32, is seen in a photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Sep. 14, 2018.

The Mercury News reports 32-year-old Angel Leopoldo Gutierrez Monney was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.

He pleaded no contest in August to several felony charges relating to child molestation and distribution of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Gutierrez Monney was working as a babysitter for one family and was able to charm multiple families and children who became his victims.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s office launched an investigation last year after a tip from a concerned father.

Gutierrez Money was arrested in September 2018 on suspicion of sexually abusing at least 16 boys.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.